Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

John Mahama begins a 3-day tour of the Bono East Region

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Flag-bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will today September 17, 2020, begin a three-day campaign tour of the Bono East region.



Mr. Mahama is expected to visit the Sene East, Sene West, Atebubu-Amantin, and Nkoranza North constituencies and South Constituencies.



The tour will also take him to the Pru East, Pru West, Kintampo North, Kintampo South, and Techiman North and South Constituencies.



Whilst in the region, Mr. Mahama will use the opportunity to interact with traditional leaders, opinion leaders, professional groups, party sympathisers, and artisans in the eleven Constituencies.



The engagements with these identifiable groups will centre on the key policy issues in the NDC’s manifesto.



The Bono East Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Shamsudeen Mohammed, told Ghanaweb in a phone interview that Mr. Mahama will use the visit to the constituencies to meet identifiable groups.



He reveals that the visit will afford the flag-bearer the opportunity to have proper engagement with those at the grassroots and explain issues properly to them.



“Mr. Mahama will be in the region from September 17, 2020, to Saturday 20, 2020 to have interactions with the electorates and other identifiable groups. These meetings will aim at unpacking the NDC’s “transformational” policies contained in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its 2020 manifesto, titled: ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’ on September 7, 2020.



The policy document is divided into six areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance, and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.