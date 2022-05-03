John Mahama: 'Many Ghanaians feel tricked by Akufo-Addo'

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ex-Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama says a lot of Ghanaians feel hoodwinked by the promises given to them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 election period.



According to the leader of the biggest political opposition in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Akufo-Addo was victorious in the 2016 elections on the back of mouth-watering promises but he has failed to deliver on those promises to improve the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.



In his presentation made on May 2nd titled “Ghana at Crossroad” on Monday, the former Ghana president said “The NPP government came into office in January 21028 n the back of moth watering promises of almost instant transformation of our country amidst countless slogans.



“President Akufo-Addo did promise to transform Ghana in 18 months if voted. Yes, he promised to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and create opportunities for for all and he charged all of us to be citizens and not spectators. A significant number of us citizens associated the promises with good and noble intentions in return and despite our best efforts , the Ghanaian people offered the NPP a clear mandate in 2017 to steer the affairs of ours dear country.”



He added “An assessment of our current conditions show that what is happening now, there is very little or no resemblance for what was promised. There is a sharp disparity between promise and practice. Today, most Ghanaians feel they were hoodwinked and this is manifesting in their personal livelihoods and their daily struggles.



” Perhaps the most defining challenge of our time is making our economy work for everybody. Over the several months our political space and societal reaction has been dominated by discussions of the challenges with introducing even more taxes.



“These conversations have taken place against the backdrop of unparalleled cronyism nepotism and breaches of basic tenets of conflicts of inters, transparency and accountable governance.”