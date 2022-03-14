John Kumah dislikes me – ECG boss reports Ejisu MP to Chairman Wontumi

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu has filed an official complaint at the office of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the behaviour the Ejisu lawmaker, John Kumah towards him.



Mr Agyeman-Budu in letter to the Regional Chairman indicated that John Kumah allegedly hates him following the support he Mr Budu-Agyeman has been showing to the party in the constituency and the region as a whole.



“This is to complain officially about the conduct of Hon Dr. John Kumah, the MP for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Finance towards me. I have been supporting our dear party since time immemorial even when I was in the USA as the Vice Chairman of NPP New York Chapter and National Organizer of NPP USA branch.



"I was a member of 4 of the 2020 Ashanti Regional Campaign Subcommittees, including the Regional Fundraising committee, which I wholeheartedly supported financially.



“I again supported 6 other constituencies and my own constituency, Ejisu, by donating motorbikes, NPP branded T-shirts, secondhand clothes, and cash. Again, I did a house-to-house campaign in the communities. I engaged with the Nasara Coordinator of the Ejisu constituency and his team and interacted with their members in the various communities in the constituency.



"All in the interest of winning power for Hon. John Kumah and the party in the 2020 general elections. Hon. John Kumah has never been comfortable with me ever since I made those donations and sacrifices,” he said.



Below is his full letter…



Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu (ECG Managing Director) writes



Dear Ashanti Regional Chairman,



On the advice of the party to support our regions and constituencies, I went home during the 2021 Christmas holidays to give back to the grassroots, and show my appreciation for their love and support for the party, for which I have benefitted and appointed as the MD of ECG.



I, therefore, organized parties and shared Christmas presents to the following groups in the Ashanti Regional Secretariat and all the various leaderships in the Ejisu constituency:



1. Party and gifts to all Regional Youth Organizers and their Deputies (94+)



2. Party and gifts to all Regional Women’s Organizers and their Deputies (94+).

Donation to all Regional Treasures/Financial Secretaries and their Deputies (94+).



3. Donation to all Regional Organizers and their Deputies (94+).



4. Party to all Honorable Assemblymen/women in the Ejisu Municipality, including the MCE, Hon S. O. Frimpong.



5. Christmas presents to all the 1025 Polling Station Executives in Ejisu.



6. Party and gifts to all the 17 Constituency Executives and 28 Electoral Area Coordinators.



7. Party and gifts to all Ashanti Regional Serial Callers.



8. Please note that permissions were sought from the leadership of each group. I had earlier on informed Hon. John Kumah about my intention of giving back to the party people in the region and the constituency, which he now denies that, I only called to tell him that I’m in the constituency (home).



9. Please note that I will never call him to report to him whenever I’m home for no reason since I hailed from the constituency, born and bred, and live there.



10. In all the meetings, I made it clear and known to the gathering that I was not doing that because I wanted to become an MP. As soon as Hon John Kumah heard of the activities, then he intensified his hatred for the MCE for attending the meeting and has been going round accusing the two of us of trying to unseat him.



This has been extended to all those who associate themselves with me and to ensure his hatred for myself and the MCE is used to get rid of the MCE. I woke up on Wednesday, 9th March, 2022, while on a business trip with my Sector Minister outside the country only to my surprise that all major papers in the country as well as newspaper review of the FM stations were all about myself and the MCE, been accused wrongly that we want to unseat him, something none of us have ever dreamt about.



I had earlier on reported the attitude and hatred of Hon John Kumah to both Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, and Ashanti NPP Regional Chairman Hon Wontumi. Chairman Wontumi invited me to hear my side of the story and finally met with Hon John Kumah and me in Accra. We both expressed our concerns, and Chairman Wontumi made it clear to Hon John Kumah to rather work with me to strengthen the constituency as I have not made any conscious intension to contest him, and moreover too prematured.



The MCE had also reported similar case to both the regional minister and the regional NPP chairman. Chairman Wontumi also met with the MCE and Hon John Kumah and invited me to the meeting, but unfortunately, I had a clashed program and couldn’t attend.



The 3 of them had fruitful discussions and cleared the air that there is no such intention of me to contest him, and Hon John Kumah and the MCE must smoke a piece pipe and work together to bring development and prosperity to the Municipality. After all these meetings with Hon John Kumah, his attitude toward hatred has increased. He keeps on accusing the two of us without any justifiable cause.



What has broken the camel back recently is that 4000 party members bought forms, filled, and submitted them, and they were all waiting for the day of the elections to be announced. Instead of them getting a date, Mr Paul Yandoh who is the regional representative and chairman of the Polling Station Executives Election for Ejisu constituency, in the wee hours of 26th February, 2022 conducted an unofficial elections to prepare an album for the Ejisu constituency polling stations. Then, the over three thousand people who filed to contest in the elections but were not given the opportunity and have been sidelined together with the constituency executives have petitioned the party and Hon John Kumah knowing the consequences of his behaviour has ran to the media to tarnish my image and that of the MCE, and to the extend of bragging that he would ensure the hardworking MCE is removed from office by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the republic, and will make my life miserable.



I’m therefore bringing this to the attention of our leadership to investigate, address the concerns, ascertain the true facts, and bring all our members together to foster peace, unity, and love in the constituency.



Thank you.



Signed

Kwame Agyeman-Budu

Constituent, Ejisu



Cc:

Chief of Staff

NPP National Chairman

Ashanti Regional Minister

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

MP, Ejisu Constituency

MCE, Ejisu Municipality

Ag Chairman, NPP Ejisu Constituency

Secretary, NPP Ejisu Constituency

Nasara Coordinator, Ejisu Constituency.