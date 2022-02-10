John Kumah deflates Aduomi as he defends Akufo-Addo’s 'y3te sika so' comments

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Unlike his predecessor who flatly refused to defend the popular 2016 campaign comments in which the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggested that Ghanaians were suffering in the midst of abundance, thus “Yete Sika So Nso Ekom De Yen”, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has validated the remarks.



It may be recalled that a former Ejisu MP and former Deputy Roads and Highways Minister, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman hopeful, Hon. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi while speaking in an interview with Kumasi-Based Oyerepa TV last month said he was unable to defend what the president had said.



“I didn’t make that statement so I can’t defend it. Every politician has the basis of making a comment, so when you get Akufo-Addo in your studio ask him that question, but me Aduomi, I can’t defend it”, he said in response to the recent backlash from a section of Ghanaians about the current economic situation being superintended by President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.



But Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah while speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.Com on Tuesday morning gave justification for the President’s remarks and went on to show why it still holds true, in his defence of the proposed E-levy policy.



“It is true that we are sitting on money (Yete Sika So) as President Akufo-Addo said; we would not be able to raise all these revenues if we were not sitting on money as a country. There would be no benefit to us as Ghanaians if we are unable to send our kids to school after raising revenue.



The NDC came and cancelled the teachers’ allowance, cancelled the nursing training allowances and said it was impossible to implement the Free SHS policy all because they said there was no money; but the truth is that we have money and this government has demonstrated it in the last five years”, Dr John Kumah explained.



The government is seeking to raise an estimated GHS 6.9 billion in taxes annually from the proposed electronic transactions levy to augment its expenditure on road infrastructure and job creation.



But the passage of the bill which has once again been withdrawn from Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has divided the Ghanaian public in principle and opinions.



The Minority NDC MPs in Parliament have always trumpeted their outright opposition to the bill in any form, but the government has so far made a concession of 0.5% on the earlier proposed 1.75% on mobile money transfers exceeding GHS 100.



Already, the telecommunication companies that charge a fee of 1% on all mobile money transactions have agreed to a concession of 0.5%.



