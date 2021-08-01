John Kumah, Kabu Nartey, others honoured for contributions to welfare of Ghanaian students

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Multiple award-winning communication and leadership activist, Kabu Nartey, has been named among young leaders who have greatly contributed to the welfare of Ghanaian students, home and abroad.



The young leader was awarded by the National Union of Ghana Student (NUGS) at a handing over ceremony at the University of Ghana a month ago, for his support and professional direction in recent years, following a politically divisive past of NUGS and the group’s quest to win back the love and trust of the Ghanaian student through quality activism.



For almost two years under the Isaac Hyde-led NUGS, Kabu Nartey was among the few trusted hands who provided strategy to the Union in its activism.



Communication Consultant and an adviser to the Union.



He offered leadership, opinions and directions that have translated into some laudable projects and achievements undertaken by the 2019/2020 leadership.



Few among which were the NUGS Food and Goods Bank initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic; welfare intervention for Ghanaian students in China during the outbreak of Covid-19 ; reparation of 500 Ghanaian students with free quarantine services; the NUGS-Samira Bawumia Foundation Women Empowerment Project ; research conferences, papers and petitions on challenges of students, among others.



Some projects and outreaches of NUGS



According to the outgoing President of the Union, Mr. Isaac Hyde, the Food Bank initiative alone, fed over 1,000 students on campuses and households across the country during the lockdown whilst the partnership with the the Second Lady’s Foundation, the Samira Bawumia Foundation supported nine young female entrepreneurs with GHC 5,000 each.



The Union secured some 4000 acres of land earmarked for the NUGS Farm Project at Atebubu and the Afram Plains aimed at creating financial independence for the Union.



A mechanized borehole has also been constructed for the S. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development formerly University of Development Studies, Wa campus.



Kabu Nartey said as a former secretary of the Union, his dream that he tried so hard to pursue whilst in office, was to see the largest student Union to rise above party politics to protect the interest of students so he decided to render his professional services to the Hyde-led NUGS when he was approached , a year ago.



Other notable recipients of the honours include Second Deputy Finance Minister and former CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, John Kumah, past presidents of the Union, Samuel Okudzto Ablakwa and Harruna Iddrissu, former president of the Private University Students’ Association of Ghana and MP for Sisala West, Mohammed Sukparu ; and CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation (GNPC), Dr. Dominic Eduah.



In the coming weeks, the 2019/2020 leadership will premiere a documentary on the challenges and breakthroughs of the student movement in recent past.



