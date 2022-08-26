John Jinapor failed to give 17 of his communities light after years as power minister – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged constituents in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency to change their voting pattern in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



According to the President, the opposition National Democratic Congress, despite the loyalty of the residents in the area has failed to ensure development for the residents.



He singled out the current Member of Parliament for the Area, John Jinapor as having failed his people.



“The young man [John Jinapor] who for a long time was minister of power, 17 communities in his district still have not been connected to the electricity grid,” the president told residents of the constituency after inspecting the Fufulso-Bunjia road as part of his tour of the Savannah Region.



The president added that the several years of loyalty by the people of Fufulso-Bunjia has seen “no senior technical high school in the whole of the Kusawgu area”, hence the need for the residents to tilt their votes in favour of his NPP.





