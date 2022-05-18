John Evans Atta Mills 10 years on; Series of fora to extoll his virtues

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Series of Lectures will lead events to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of late President John Evans Atta Mills.



Speaking at a News Conference in Accra, Board Chairman of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, JEAM, Alex Segbefia, said the values and principles of the late President are shining examples worthy of emulation by the youth.



Mr. Segbefia said ten years on, the ideals of late President Atta Mills, are still impacting lives and that is enough reason to celebrate him.



During the 9th Anniversary of the passing of the Late President John Evans Atta Mills last year, a group of academics, professionals, colleagues, former appointees, students and family decided that an organization be created to preserve the heritage and legacy of the late President and this brought into existence the John Evans Atta Mills Heritage JEAM.



To commemorate the 10th Anniversary, the Memorial Heritage has clustered the 16 Regions of the country into five groups for the purposes of the Regional Lectures to effectively promote the ideals of the late President.



Mr. Segbefia gave highlights of activities which are earmarked for the yearlong Anniversary.



He said the anniversary is a national affair, therefore ”every individual must help to celebrate the iconic man”.



The theme for the Regional Lectures is “Ten years on: The man John Evans Atta Mills.”



The late President Mills was acknowledged for what is described as his peaceful nature died suddenly in office on 24th July 2012.



He is the first and only Ghanaian President who has passed on in office.