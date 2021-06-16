John Dumelo takes on Lydia Alhassan for being silent on GIMPA road attacks

Politics of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghbase.com

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2020 elections, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament for the constituency Lydia Seyram Alhassan for being silent on GIMPA road attacks.



The actor/politician is not happy about the silence of Lydia Seyram Alhassan on the GIMPA road attacks by armed robbers despite the constant plea from motorists and pedestrians.



John Dumelo took to Twitter to slam the MP for being insensitive and asked rhetorically if it is because the election is over and she has nothing to do with the people.



Taking to his verified social media handle on Facebook, he wrote; “Every day we hear stories of road users being attacked on the Gimpa road….yet the Mp of AWW has been mute and unconcerned. The robberies still persist. Or elections are over...”



A recent attack on the GIMPA road was foiled by police personnel after a suspected armed robber was shot by the police during a gang robbery attack.



