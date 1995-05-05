Business News of Friday, 5 May 1995
Price +/-
Banks/Financial Institutions
1 Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) 5,800 0
2 Enterprise Insurance Co (EIC) 590 - 5
3 Home Finance Company Ltd (HFC) 121 0
Breweries
4 Accra Brewery Ltd(ABL) 287 - 2
5 Guiness Gh. Ltd (GGL) 200 0
6 Kumasi Brewery Ltd (KBL) 580 0
Manufacturing
7 Fan Milk Ltd (FML) 203 - 15
8 Metalloplastica Gh Ltd (MGL) 132 - 5
9 Pioneer Tobacco Co (PTC) 70 - 6
10 Super Paper Product Co (SPPC) 95 + 5
Oil Exploration/Production
11 Mobil Gh. Ltd (MOGL) 3,500 + 200
Property
12 UTC-E 85 - 5
Extractive Industries
13 Ashanti Goldfields Co (AGC) 26,200 + 4000
Transport
14 Mechanical Lloyd Co. (MLC) 56 - 2
Retail/General
15 CFAO 46 + 4
16 SCOA 26 0
17 Paterson Zochonis (PZ) 484 + 49
18 Unilever (UNIL) 811 + 1
Index
GSE All Share Index 313.36 (313.45)
Total market capitalization: 2,488.88 billion cedis (2,0555.89)