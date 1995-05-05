You are here: HomeNews1995 05 05Article 11

Business News of Friday, 5 May 1995

Source: Ghana Celebrities

GSE

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Price +/-







Banks/Financial Institutions







1 Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) 5,800 0



2 Enterprise Insurance Co (EIC) 590 - 5



3 Home Finance Company Ltd (HFC) 121 0







Breweries







4 Accra Brewery Ltd(ABL) 287 - 2



5 Guiness Gh. Ltd (GGL) 200 0



6 Kumasi Brewery Ltd (KBL) 580 0







Manufacturing







7 Fan Milk Ltd (FML) 203 - 15



8 Metalloplastica Gh Ltd (MGL) 132 - 5



9 Pioneer Tobacco Co (PTC) 70 - 6



10 Super Paper Product Co (SPPC) 95 + 5







Oil Exploration/Production







11 Mobil Gh. Ltd (MOGL) 3,500 + 200







Property







12 UTC-E 85 - 5







Extractive Industries







13 Ashanti Goldfields Co (AGC) 26,200 + 4000







Transport



+



14 Mechanical Lloyd Co. (MLC) 56 - 2







Retail/General







15 CFAO 46 + 4



16 SCOA 26 0



17 Paterson Zochonis (PZ) 484 + 49



18 Unilever (UNIL) 811 + 1











Index







GSE All Share Index 313.36 (313.45)











Total market capitalization: 2,488.88 billion cedis (2,0555.89)











Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment