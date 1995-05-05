Business News of Friday, 5 May 1995

Source: Ghana Celebrities

GSE

Price +/-















Banks/Financial Institutions















1 Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) 5,800 0







2 Enterprise Insurance Co (EIC) 590 - 5







3 Home Finance Company Ltd (HFC) 121 0















Breweries















4 Accra Brewery Ltd(ABL) 287 - 2







5 Guiness Gh. Ltd (GGL) 200 0







6 Kumasi Brewery Ltd (KBL) 580 0















Manufacturing















7 Fan Milk Ltd (FML) 203 - 15







8 Metalloplastica Gh Ltd (MGL) 132 - 5







9 Pioneer Tobacco Co (PTC) 70 - 6







10 Super Paper Product Co (SPPC) 95 + 5















Oil Exploration/Production















11 Mobil Gh. Ltd (MOGL) 3,500 + 200















Property















12 UTC-E 85 - 5















Extractive Industries















13 Ashanti Goldfields Co (AGC) 26,200 + 4000















Transport







+







14 Mechanical Lloyd Co. (MLC) 56 - 2















Retail/General















15 CFAO 46 + 4







16 SCOA 26 0







17 Paterson Zochonis (PZ) 484 + 49







18 Unilever (UNIL) 811 + 1























Index















GSE All Share Index 313.36 (313.45)























Total market capitalization: 2,488.88 billion cedis (2,0555.89)























