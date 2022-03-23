John Dumelo building food processing factory to employ 750 youth in Guan

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Businessman cum Politician John Dumelo has started work on a food processing factory in Guan.



According to the agric entrepreneur, it will take fourteen months to complete the factory which he believes will create 750 jobs to the youth and people of Guan.



John Dumelo who made this announcement in a post shared on Facebook said the factory when ready will focus on a production capacity of 1500tons/ of ginger and other products.



“The construction of a food processing factory in the Guan district has began, expected to complete in 14months with production capacity of 1500tons/ of ginger and other products in a yr, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.,” he disclosed on social media.



John Dumelo has been one of Ghana’s evolving entertainers.



The actor contested for the Parliamentary seat for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat but lost. Over the years, he has been into agriculture which he has always encouraged the youth to venture into.