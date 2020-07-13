Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

John Boadu visits registration centres in Ashanti Region

John Boadu interacting with the EC ooficials

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, took his tour of registration centres to the Ashanti Region to monitor the ongoing nationwide registration exercise.



The tour took him to the Kwamo Chief Palace registration centre, Roman Catholic Church registration centre, Municipal Assembly registration centre, and LA upper primary registration centre in the Ejisu Constituency.



He also toured some registration centres in the Asante Akim Central Constituency including the Agric quarters registration centre as well as Day Care centre 1 and 2 registration centres in Odumasi.



At each of the registration centres he visited, John Boadu donated some PPE including face masks and hand sanitizers to the officials of the Electoral Commission for onward distribution to registrants.



The NPP chief scribe who doubles as the party’s director of campaign operations and logistics was accompanied by a deputy director of communications of the party, Maame Yaa Aboagye and officials at the NPP headquarters.



The John Boadu-led team was received by the respective Parliamentary Candidates of the NPP as well as party executives from of the constituencies they visited.

