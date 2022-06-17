John Boadu urges NPP to work hard to break the eight

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the members of the party to work harder to enable the party to win a third term to break the eight-year jinx to make history.



He said as a history-making party in Ghana’s politics, the party would prosecute an effective and efficient political campaign in the run-up to the 2024 general election to win power.



Mr Boadu made the call at the awards ceremony of the Greater Accra Regional Youth Wing of the Party in Accra.



It was on the theme ‘Honouring the services of the Youth and some Leading members of the NPP for Greater Impact’



‘I can assure party members and supporters that with hard work the NPP will win a straight term to continue to steer the affairs of the nation which will be a great shock to many Ghanaians and political watchers’, he said.



Mr Boadu, who is seeking re-election, said although some Ghanaians and political watchers did not believe the NPP stood a chance to break the eight-year cycle, the party would ensure that the agenda to break the cycle became a reality.



He said just as party members and sympathisers worked so hard to win both the 2016 and 2020 general elections, they should do the same for the next general election to enable the party to make history.



Mr Boadu said the party had acquired a large tract of land to put up a training school and an ultra-modern Headquarters to enhance the effective execution of projects and programmes.



He commended them for the institution of the awards and expressed the hope that they would champion the cause of unity for the party to recapture the lost seats and win more seats in the 2024 elections.



Mr Moses Abor, Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the party said the party had performed creditably in all developmental spheres in the region since 2017.



‘When we are talking about development no government can compare to the NPP government in the country’, he said adding that we have done well, we will continue to do it and make sure those who have eyes will see it unless they don’t want to.



Mr Abor appealed to the members of the party to see themselves as belonging to the elephant family and work in the interest of the party.



He entreated them to stand firm and defend the government as measures were being put in place to improve the economy to bring relief to the ordinary Ghanaians.



He commended the government for the numerous economic and social interventions being made for the country.