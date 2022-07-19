John Boadu lost focus as General Secretary – NPP communicator

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Appiah Dankwa is assigning some reasons for the humiliating defeat of Mr. John Boadu at last Saturday’s delegates conference held at the Accra Sports stadium in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, Mr Boadu as General Secretary made the party lose its brand.



He maintained that John Boadu as General Secretary lost focus in terms of the management of the affairs of the party.



He noted that under the leadership of Mr Boadu, “Mafiarism and unjustified disqualifications” of parliamentary aspirants became the order of the day leading to many supporters being disgruntled.



The party activist and a lawyer by profession assigned these reasons for the loss of NPP’s scribe on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, July 18, 2022.



He said these among others became the order of the day in the party under the watchful eyes of the ousted General Secretary.



He minces no words to say the values and principles the party was known for were lost with John Boadu as General Secretary



He said these were values and principles that were built by his predecessors but he elected not to work with them.



He noted his reign as General secretary was fraught with the politics of agenda setting championed by a few personalities in the party.