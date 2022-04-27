John Boadu explains why Adwoa Safo took extended leave

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP scribe defends 3 'absentee' MPs



John Boadu insists all three MPs sought permission



Three NPP MPs referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee



Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has for the better part of this year, dominated media headlines and conversations due to her extended absence from Parliament.



The MP has not been seen in Parliament since the beginning of this year, a situation that led to some colleague NPP MPs accusing her of holding the party to ransom at a time government needed to pass the E-Levy bill.



Adwoa Safo and two other NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey, were recently referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings without permission.



But the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, has defended the trio in an interview on Joy News channel stating that all three MPs sought permission before staying out of Parliament.



He also mentioned that Adwoa Safo’s stay outside was prolonged due to her son’s surgery.



“I don’t think the party will have any other position than to canvass the position of the fact that all of them sought permission before staying outside. All three. They did.



“I know they also know because I have heard statements to the effect that…for instance in Adwoa Safo’s case, the son needed a surgery or something and that ensured that she had to stay further than she agreed to stay.



“But whatever (it is), we are running a democracy and there’s a need to set examples for our people. If you decide to be a Parliamentarian, you must know the rules and you must also abide by the rules and if there are instances where there’s the need for you to seek permission before you leave, it should be done.



“So for us, as a party, it is not something that is going to affect us greatly. I expect [them to be cleared by the privileges committee],” Mr. Boadu said in the interview that aired on April 26.