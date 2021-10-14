John Boadu, Razak Opoku, LPG leadership deserve some credit - NPP man

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku and other leading members of the governing party deserve some recognition from the government, a member of the party has said.



Razak Kojo Opoku lamented in a social media post the seeming lack of credit handed to the General Secretary, the leadership of the Liberal Party and other stakeholders who were instrumental in the party's victory in the 2020 elections.



Razak Opoku disclosed in his post, how the aforementioned persons sacrificed time and resources to push the Akufo-Addo agenda in the elections.



He enumerated some activities and initiatives embarked on by the persons to further the objective of the NPP which was to win the polls.



Read his post below



John Boadu, LPG Leadership and Razak Kojo Opoku Deserves Some Considerable Credit: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



Sometimes it is very useful to let party members know the hard work, efforts and commitment some people put in behind the scenes in order for the party to achieve its strategic objectives.



In 2020 before the compilation of the new voters register, John Boadu of NPP, leadership of LPG, Razak Kojo Opoku of NPP/CVM, Alhaji Kwame Frimpong of NDP and Henry Asante of PNC, we did a very marvelous work of ensuring that, 13 registered smaller political parties were rallied for the compilation of the new voters register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, something that NPP failed to achieve ahead of the 2016 general elections.



John Boadu, LPG Leadership and myself Razak Kojo Opoku constantly engaged the 13 smaller Political Parties to support the agenda for the new voters register.



In fact, a day before the voting at IPAC Meeting either for or against the compilation of the new voters register, John Boadu convened an emergency meeting between LPG Leadership, Razak Kojo Opoku and the other 13 political parties, a presentation was excellently done by John Boadu based on solid facts and evidence on why the need for the country to have a new voters register for the 2020 general elections.



All the representatives of the 13 political parties present were fully convinced and by the Grace of God, the next day at IPAC, all the 13 smaller political parties voted alongside the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in support of the new voters register for the 2020 general elections.



In fact, even if the 2020 presidential elections had gone to run-off, John Boadu, Peter Mac Manu, LPG Leadership and myself Razak Kojo Opoku would have been able to rally all the 13 registered political parties in support of the NPP.



Previously, the weakness of the NPP was the inability to get the full support of the majority of the smaller political parties in any critical national decision-making.



However, thankfully, through the zeal and commitment of John Boadu, Peter Mac Manu, LPG Leadership , Razak Kojo Opoku and others, NPP is now having a solid relationship and partnership with the majority of the smaller political parties.



NDC was able to defeat NPP in 2008 and 2012 largely due to their strategic alliance with the smaller political parties, especially those whose leaders are from or staying in the Ashanti region.



As far as I am concerned, breaking the 8-year cycle curse would require a Party's leadership that has a solid foundation, relationship and strategic partnership with the majority of the registered smaller political parties.



John Boadu, Peter Mac Manu, LPG Leadership, Razak Kojo Opoku, Alhaji Kwame Frimpong, Henry Asante and others deserves some level of credit for ensuring that 13 political parties besides NPP voted for the compilation of the new voters register at IPAC meeting which gave the Electoral Commission of Ghana the audacity and boldness to compile the new voters register for the 2020 general elections.