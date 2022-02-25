Joe wise acting like an Appeals Court Judge – Jinapor

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament, John Jinapor, has said First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu assumed the position of an Appeals Court Judge when he decided to overturn a motion in parliament that had been admitted by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



Joe Wise, who sat in for Bagbin in his absence on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, threw out a motion presented by the Minority in parliament for the reconstitution of a bi-partisan committee to look into the activities of government with respect to the Covid-19 expenditure.



According to the Bekwai MP, Alban Bagbin should not have admitted the motion in the first place because the issues under the motion fall under the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which is a bi-partisan committee.



Jinapor however disagrees. Whilst expressing disappointment and dissatisfaction about Joe Wise’ decision, he maintained that the ruling by the former is null, void and illegal per the Standing Orders of the House.



He believes the First Deputy Speaker should have followed due process in the ruling over the motion admitted by the Speaker.



To buttress his point, Jinapor further referred to Standing Order 79 to indicate that such a decision was supposed to be left to the House to decide through voting.



“Standing Order 79 is clear how these things are done. It is the Speaker who can admit such a motion. The issue of admitting ability has been achieved. It is the House that will determine whether to accept it or not and not the Deputy Speaker to overturn an admitted motion.



“The House has the mandate to overrule the Speaker in the House and we know how we do it. So, what the 1st Deputy Speaker should have said was yes, the Speaker has admitted it but the House has decided through voting that we have disagreed and we won’t table it,” he said.



Jinapor further described the First Deputy Speaker’s actions as akin to that of an Appeals Court judge.



“So do you know what the 1st Deputy Speaker has done? He has turned himself into an Appeals Court judge. Yes, that is what he is doing,” he said while speaking on Metro TV.