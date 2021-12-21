Joe Wise was not going to vote, he was going for his medication - Majority leader

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy



Parliament yet to approve E-levy



2022 budget tagged as controversial, chaotic, and confrontational



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has denied speculation that the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Wusu, left his seat to partake in the voting in Parliament.



According to him, Joe Osei Wusu was forced to assume the Speaker’s seat even though he was not feeling well and was shaking like a leaf when he was presiding, hence, the call for replacement.



“Is it the case that a Speaker can’t even excuse himself to visit the loo? Is it the case? The man was indisposed. He was shivering and he went to the clinic, the record is there. So we had to persuade him to come and sit. He was in the chamber and he was shaking like a leaf.”



He explained that at the time of voting, the First Deputy Speaker was leaving the Speaker’s seat for his medication and not going to partake in the voting as largely speculated by the minority which led to fisticuffs.



“We had to go and prevail on him to come and preside. Of course, if he’s presiding, given his own long tenure in Parliament, his own understanding of the rules and procedures in Parliament, we thought that he’d be able to navigate crisis periods much more with respect than the second deputy speaker but it was getting too much for him.



“So he said he wanted to excuse himself to take his medication and then perhaps to come back if he felt okay, or perhaps maybe to sit somewhere,” myjoyonline quoted the Majority leader.



Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill on Monday, December 20.



The MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding stated that he was stepping down, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



The majority has however denied claims that Joe Wise was going to partake in the voting but was rather going for his medication.



