Joe Wise’s attempt to vote comical, made no sense – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former deputy minister of communications under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has taken a dig at first deputy speaker, Joe Osei Owusu over his attempt to participate in the voting process to determine whether the e-levy bill should be admitted under a certificate of urgency or not.



Joseph Osei Owusu, ordering for a vote of division to begin, indicated that he will participate in voting despite presiding as Speaker.



This is after Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, had earlier on ruled on a voice vote in favour of the Majority New Patriotic Party MPs to have the bill considered under a certificate of urgency.



Dissatisfied with the ruling, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka called for a vote of division where only MPs will be counted in the voting process after the lobby had been cleared of persons without voting rights.



Commenting on Joe Wise’s conduct on the day, Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated that the Bekwai MP’s attempt to vote made no sense.



“Joe Wise’s attempt to vote was an unspeakable aberration. It was comical, brazenly unlawful and made no sense. The division was called to validate the voice vote which he didn’t participate in. How could he be part of the validation of a vote he played no part in?” he tweeted.



Joseph Osei Owusu, following through with his earlier announcement attempted to give way to the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, to take over proceedings to enable him cast his ballot – a situation that led to a fisticuffs between majority and minority MPs.



