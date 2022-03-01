Joe Wise insists he can still vote in Parliament when acting as Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Wise says he still has a vote even when acting as Speaker



He said nothing stops him from exercising his franchise



He made this known in a TV interview



Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has indicated that he still holds the right to vote in Parliament when acting as Speaker.



According to him, nothing should stop him from taking a break when voting is taking place in the Chamber, de-robe and exercise his franchise on behalf of his constituents.



Joe Wise, as he is known, attempted to vote on the E-Levy when he acted as Speaker - a process that led to violence in Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The incident led to the adjournment of proceedings and cut short any attempt to approve the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) Bill.



But speaking on Joy News' PM Express' show on Monday, February 28, Osei-Owusu said the position he took on December 20, 2021, has been misrepresented.



He explained, "It is clear that you do not retain your original vote whilst on the seat. What I did on that day after the Second Deputy Speaker had voted, I invited him to take the chair so that I can leave the chair, de-robe, and vote. In actual fact, all that happened, I did not see it because I had left the Chamber; I saw a video of it. I had gone to de-robe, I was coming out when I saw the Second Deputy Speaker and he said there is chaos and violence in the Chamber…



"The issue is that when I left the chair, then the Minority members tried to prevent the Second Deputy Speaker from taking the chair for proceedings to go on. So, my insistence was not to vote from the chair but as and when necessary, I will leave the chair; if I’m the one presiding or if the Second Deputy Speaker is presiding, he can leave the chair and change over so that he can also exercise his vote.



When prompted by the host of the show that his position goes contrary to the provision in the Standing Orders – Order 113.



Joe Wise explained that the said Order 113 provides that even members who were not in Parliament and didn’t hear the question put, are entitled to vote.



“What about me? I’m a member, I heard the question and because I presided, I didn’t vote but when it comes to the headcount, my right is not taken away…I become a member of the House once I leave the seat,” Joe Osei-Owusu stressed.



He is of the view that his position does not create any absurdity.



Joe Wise noted that while presiding over the budget debate in 2021, Speaker Alban Bagbin relieved him to vote when it came to the headcount.