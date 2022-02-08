Joe Wise gets emotional as he promises to care for physically challenged boy

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It was an emotional moment for First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) when a young physically challenged boy stopped at Dominase and told him “Honorable I want to go to school and become a Doctor”.



Joe Wise was on his way to inspect the ongoing road construction in Adjamesu, Dominase, Senfi and Ofoase Kokoben.



The boy whose speech is impaired was not able to give any details of himself but only shared his ambitions with the Member of Parliament.



Joe Wise sent for the boy’s family and made a promise to take full responsibility for his education in whatever form, so that the boy could live an independent life in future.



He tasked the boy’s family to help him know the strength and capabilities of the boy and also look for a decent and appropriate institution that can help develop the ambition of the boy.



The boy on hearing this, went down on his knees to show appreciation to the MP.



The boy’s action broke the strong MP down though he tried to control himself, one could see him teary, as he almost choked with words.



All gathered thanked Joe Wise for his kind heart and promised to help the physically challenged boy live a life of his dreams.