Joe Wise did not vote; he was only counted - Gabby Otchere Darko responds to minority

Politics of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority MPs approve 2022 budget statement



Joe Osei Owusu counts himself as 138th majority MP



Minority describes approval of budget as unconstitutional



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has jumped to the defense of the first deputy speaker, Joe Osei Wusu, after he counted himself as part of Members of parliament present to make the majority in the House for the budget approval.



The Minority at a press conference post the approval of the budget, criticized the acting speaker of parliament for his actions on parliamentary sittings on Tuesday November 30, 2021.



Referencing Article 104(2) and Standing Orders in 109(2), the minority argued that the acting speaker could not have voted to approve the budget.



But taking to social media, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko justified the actions of the speaker, denying that he participated in the voting process.



“No, Minority Leader, the Deputy Speaker today did not vote. He was only counted as present in the House in his capacity as MP for Bekwai and he did not vote and needn’t vote because once half of members are present only the majority of that number needed to vote “aye!” he said in a tweet on Tuesday November 30, 2021.





No, Minority Leader, the Deputy Speaker today did not vote. He was only counted as present in the House in his capacity as MP for Bekwai and he did not vote and needn’t vote because once half of members are present only the majority of that number needed to vote “aye!” — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 30, 2021