Joe Wise, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tackle Adwoa Safo from different angles

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo yet to attend Parliament this year



Gender Minister remains in the US taking care of her sick son



Adwoa Safo says she remains committed to Parliament and the government



First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu alias Joe Wise and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have separately responded to Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The absentee MP recently granted a media interview, her first this year, in which among others, she restated her commitment to the New Patriotic Party, to her constituents and to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



One of the major issues she addressed was her summon to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee for absence beyond the allowable threshold per the Standing Orders.



She said she had only heard of the summons from the Joy News journalist who was interviewing her on May 26, 2022.



Joe Wise sets records straight



But that claim has been shot down by Joe Wise who is the Chairperson of Parliament’s Privileges Committee.



He told Accra-based Joy News that Adwoa Safo had been written officially to through her email address, with copies sent via her WhatsApp contact and to her office.



“Subsequently, when we changed the date for the meeting, we sent another letter; as to whether she received them or not, I can’t confirm. But what I can tell you is that the Committee has formally written to her,” Joe Wise told the media on Friday, May 26.



Joe Wise added that the Committee would send another reminder to the MP because they had yet to also get a response from her.



“Because she has not responded to us, we will send a reminder. In any case, we have rescheduled our meetings; so, we will send her a reminder. In our letter to her, we stated that we’d offer the opportunity to interview her via zoom.



“We cannot confirm whether the letters sent through her secretariat have reached her. I was surprised to read that the same person through whom we sent the letter is the same person through whom the press managed to get her to talk,” Joe Wise noted.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu exposes irresponsive Adwoa Safo



In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, May 27, 2022, the Majority Leader who is also Minister for Parliamentary Affairs lamented how unresponsive Adwoa Safo had become.



“I’m the Majority Leader yet I struggle to reach her most times, she would respond to messages for a day or two and go off for a long while, she is unresponsive, but when a radio station wants to talk to you, you are available. When you are not responding to your leaders in the House…



“I wanted the Joy FM presenter to ask that if for three years your child is unwell, will you forever stay out of the House? So, if your problems persist, you will not come to Parliament or Ghana again?” he quizzed.







He also called on Adwoa Safo to resign her seat in the House because she had shown beyond all reasonable doubt that she was not ready to serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya.



He said, doing so, will allow for a bye-election to be held for a new MP who is ready to serve the people and the party to enter the House.



Adwoa Safo in her first interview this year said she will be back to Ghana in due course to continue her work as a lawmaker and Minister of State but not until she had sorted family issues relating to the health of her son.



She has been in the United States since late last year catering for the son, she stated on JoyNews channel on May 26.