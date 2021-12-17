Joe Ghartey orders team to pull down campaign billboards in Kumasi

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Presidential Candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has asked his team to pull down all campaign billboards of him in accordance with the Ashanti Regional minister’s directive.



The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah had earlier directed persons aspiring for several leadership positions in the party, who have erected billboards within the greater Kumasi area, to remove them by midnight on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



It is based on this the aspiring flagbearer admonished his team to adhere to the directives.



“A special team in Kumasi is ensuring that all billboards erected for me, are brought down in obedience to the decision of the Steering Committee of the Party that all Presidential Aspirants should ensure that they have no billboards within Greater Kumasi," Joe Ghartey affirmed.



The NPP is set to hold its National Delegates Congress in Kumasi this coming weekend.



The NPP has asked all its members aspiring executive positions and presidential candidates to desist from campaigning until the party officially declares that campaign activities can hold.



“I appeal to all who support me to strictly adhere to the directives. No T-Shirts, banners or any such promotional items in my name or bearing my pictures should be brought within Greater Kumasi," the MP for Ketan-Essikadon told Kessbenonline.com.



Billboards, posters, and banners of persons seeking to contest key positions in the party have been asked to be removed ahead of the conference.



