Joe Ghartey mourns departed NDC youth organizer

Politics of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has mourned the late Abass Seidu.



Abass Seidu was the NDC’s youth organizer for the Mempeasem polling station in the Essikado Ketan Constituency in the Western Region where Hon. Ghartey is the Member of Parliament. The late Seidu was reportedly found dead in his room under ‘bizarre circumstances.’



Mr Ghartey took time off his busy schedule to visit the family of the late Seidu on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



He expressed his profound condolences.



The family through their spokesperson, Nasiru, thanked Hon. Ghartey showing concern during such trying time.



Seidu’s father, Alhaji Abdulai Seidu was surprise to see Hon. Ghartey at their residence to mourn with them, saying he was deeply touched by the gesture and encouraged Mr Ghartey to continue with his good works.



According to Seidu’s father, knowing his son did not belong to the NPP did not prevent Hon. Ghartey from mourning him.



Seidu’s body was found on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and in accordance with Islamic tradition, he was buried the same day. He was aged 35.



