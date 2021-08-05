Joe Ghartey invests in key infrastructure of sports development in Essikado-Ketan

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: GNA

Joe Ghartey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan is resolved to enhance sports development in his constituency through key investment for infrastructure.



In line with this, the astute politician has over the past two years, commissioned the construction of three artificial Astro turfs at Essikado, Fijai and Kansaworodo.



The three Astro turfs which have advanced steadily, would soon be ready for use.



Mr. Joe Ghartey who is a former Attorney-General and Minister for Railway Development told the GNA that an assessment by the contractors indicates that physical works done constitutes 85% with the remaining lighting systems among a few installations.



He said it was his desire to give an even spread of these pitches across the constituency and support talent development in football within the area.



A natural grass pitch is being constructed on the old Methodist park at Kojokro which had remained a major playground in the community for decades.



Mr. Ghartey said engineers had already started clearing the site at Kansaworodo for civil works to begin on the Astro turf.



He said the entire area would be developed into a started football pitch and fenced to protect the natural grass from being graved by ruminants.



The MP said work on the three Astro turfs are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.



He said upon completion, the Essikado-Ketan constituency would boast of being the only constituency in Ghana with a FIFA-certified stadium at Essipong and four other modern pitches.



According to the MP, he is proud to leave such a legacy for his people in the arena of Sports development as he retires from Parliamentary duty but with hopes of becoming a flagbearer for the governing New Patriotic Party for the 2024 Presidential elections.