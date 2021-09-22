Joe Ghartey disowns Facebook 'fundraisers,' says he has enough to function as MP

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, has denied creating social media accounts for fundraising purposes.



According to him, some unscrupulous personalities have set up accounts in his name and are taking monies from unsuspecting people.



Making this known in a post shared on Facebook, the legislator said, “For the avoidance of doubt, I have not commissioned anyone to solicit for funds for me nor do I demand for funds to perform any of my duties as a Member of Parliament, including providing information and support for assessing programmes and opportunities by Government.



“The public is, therefore, cautioned not to accept or deal with any such individuals in my name as Hon. Joe Ghartey and to resist such attempts by these miscreants.”



To him, it’s imperative that people who have fallen victim report to the appropriate authorities.



People who have fallen victim to these scams are encouraged to report such activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for the necessary action to be taken.



