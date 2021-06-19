Joe Ghartey calls for review of Ghana’s procurement laws

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency Joe Ghartey has called for the review of the country’s procurement laws to make procurement less cumbersome.



He said the current procurement regime leads to delays and add to the overall cost of projects.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Orekodo on Connect FM, the former Attorney General said besides the laborious process of procurement, it also amounts to financial loss to the state though not willfully.



Mr. Ghartey, who is also a former Minister for Railway Development, indicated that the way forward is to begin the conversation for a non-partisan approach to the issue.



“It’s to laborious and too long,” he insisted.



“An example is the railway project which requires designs, payments of compensations to affected residents, conduct environmental impact assessments among others and all these take much time.”



He therefore called for a review of the procurement process in the country.



“I am appealing for a review of the country’s procurement process to see if it’s counterproductive.”



