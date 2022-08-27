Joe Ghartey calls for adherence to party structures for impending flagbearership race

Politics of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: GNA

A Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Joe Ghartey, said the structures and traditions of the party should be strictly adhered to, to avoid any disturbances before, during and after the primaries.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lend support to any candidate that got voted as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.



Mr Ghartey, who is a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Railway Development, and the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, dismissed the notion that “the NPP should just move ahead with the Bawumia-Alan ticket instead of having an internal election.