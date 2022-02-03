You are here: HomeNews2022 02 03Article 1460578

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Joe Biden appoints Nduom's son to lead fight against cancer

Dr. Edjah Nduom shakes the hand of President Joe Biden Dr. Edjah Nduom shakes the hand of President Joe Biden

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has appointed the son of businessman and politician in Ghana, Paa Kwesi Nduom, to an enviable job.

Dr Edjah Nduom will lead the fight against cancer in a "Cancer Moonshot Program," a tweet accompanied with photos showing him with the US president said.

This appointment is in line with an honour bestowed on him.

According to nbcnews.com, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, President Joe Biden announced a relaunch of the "Cancer Moonshot" program started during the Obama administration.

It had a goal of ending a disease that kills more than 600,000 people a year in the US.

"We can end cancer as we know it. This is a presidential White House priority," Biden is reported to have said.

Also, President Biden announced a campaign to get more people screened for cancer, noting that more than 9 million cancer screenings have been skipped during the COVID-19 pandemic.





