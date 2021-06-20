Jobs and wealth creation more important than education – Dr. Kofi Amoah

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah says until jobs are provided for the youth in the country, Ghana will not see the needed progress it deserves no matter how it prioritizes education.



To him, it is better to create wealth first even before seeking education; a strategy he says was adopted by Korea and Taiwan and has worked out perfectly for those countries.



“The problems of Ghana has always been there one way or the other. Kufuor made a lot of headway. He was able to wipe out four billion of debt through HIPC and then we started and then we did a lot of thing like creating jobs here and there, then agric came in, we started the feeding programme for the young people in the schools so the social programmes and the economic development programmes were in tandem to create strength for the nation to move forward. We made progress then,” he said.



“Currently, the government in power is also trying but what I will say is we should focus on job creation for the youth to get jobs else we will not see progress. Schooling is important but as a country, if you start at a certain point and you don’t have money and you are bent on making a choice, choose job creation. That’s what Korea did, that is what Taiwan also did. Create wealth first, then you can invest in good schools because you can pay teachers, provide better infrastructure and that will enhance education. “



He noted that with how the country is placed and the fact that the leadership of the country does not care about the welfare of the young ones, Ghana is headed for doom.



“There is no work ethics in the country now. Those who have been able to secure formal jobs don’t impress me. They are not serious people. They leave office anyhow and are not committed to their work like they are supposed to.”