‘Jobless’ and ‘useless’ Ras Mubarak should behave – Ex-wife warns

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rasheeda Adams says Ras Mubarak is jobless



• She said, Mubarak cannot take up his fatherly duties



• This was contained in a WhatsApp message sent to him



Rasheeda Adams, the ex-wife of former NDC MP for Kumbugu, has asked him to behave and take up his responsibilities as a father to their two daughters else she will be changing the surnames of the kids.



In a WhatsApp screenshot message shared by the MP, Ms Adams called Ras Mubarak names describing him as a “jobless” and “useless” man who cannot pay a bill of GH¢63,000 as fees, instead, he paid only GH¢10,000 and even that one it was in bits.



Adams indicated that, Ras Mubarak, who refuses to take up his responsibilities as a man will later go about claiming his daughters are schooling at Roman Ridge School.



“So, you, you don’t have shame? Bill of 63k you went to pay only 10k, even that one in small small bits. Then you will finish and be making noise that you’re paying school fees and your kids are in Roman Ridge School...



“You’re jobless and useless and instead of you to behave well so I have time to work and look after kids you can’t look after, all you know how to do is to open your smelly mouth and be talking nonsense on social media,” parts of the WhatsApp message read.



The WhatsApp message further reminded Ras Mubarak to “go and pay the remainder of your half which is 31k or wait and pay it in court.”



“Also, I’m going to make new birth certificates and passports for them [his kids] bearing my name since you’re useless as a father. And you better not show your shameful face in that school to embarrass my kids. Stupid man.”



Ras Mubarak had earlier indicated that he is not he is not ready to pay over GH¢20,000 as part of an admission fee in the new schools Rasheeda had sent their daughetrs to.



He explained, “…A woman who has changed 4 residences in 5years, changed 4 schools In 4years without consulting or at least agreeing with the father who pays the children’s fees…For the record, In all the kids previous schools (Brainy Bairn, Dolly Memorial, Victoria Grammar), any journalist interested in the truth can go find out how my daughters’ fees were paid. As a responsible father, I paid every Cedi or dollar with my sweat, but of course, as a matter of principle refused to have anything to do with admission fees as I was not consulted about the changes in school and or my concerns completely ignored,” Ras Mubarak wrote on his Facebook timeline.



He continued, “on this latest school she took the kids to where an admission fee is over twenty thousand cedis per child, I would again not pay a dime in admission fees since phony Ms. Adams decided to be a “rich girl.” For someone with a notorious and ignoble record of changing kids’ school every year and three months, I won’t throw away my money. Moreover, I would not be forced to pay for something I cannot afford. Unlike phony Ms. Portia Adam, I don’t live a fake life.”



