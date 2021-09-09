Job-seeking youth numbering over 1000 mass up at YEA Job Fair in Accra

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Over 1000 job seekers are reported to have massed up at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair.



The Fair has assembled several companies and employers seeking new employees, and is also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment, citinewsroom.com has reported.



Standing in long queues at the AICC, some of the youth numbering over 1000 were seen making frantic efforts, amid the crowd, to enter the main building, from where they could access the job opportunities.



The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies from the private sector, the report added.



“I was here as early as 8:00am, and it’s almost 1:00pm. The experience has been very tough because there is no organization at the place, and we are all just here rushing in and coming out," a job seeker said



“I got here around 9:30 am and it is almost 1:00pm. When we got here, we were asked to do registration, but things are not working here. It is now left to who is strong that can enter,” another frustrated job seeker speaking to CitiNews said.



Unemployment rates in the country have been on the ascendency lately and it will be recalled that recently, thousands of young men and women thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to try their chances with the enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces.