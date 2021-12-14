Job creation is dependent on proper utilisation of natural resources – Entrepreneur

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Dr. Kofi Amoah speaks on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV



Dr. Kofi Amoah says Ghana needs industrialization to grow



Ghana’s unemployment rates high



Dr. Kofi Amoah has explained that if Ghana is able to properly utilise its resources, it can turn around the ill-fortunes of unemployment in the country.



The entrepreneur and business magnate explained that with classic examples such as those of countries like the United States of America to learn from, Ghana can jump on this practice and correct some of the challenges that bedevil it.



Speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, he reiterated the power of industrialization and how it can transform a nation.



“When we talk about this job creation thing, we’re talking about using the resources God gave you to create a better future for your society and that’s what every country has done. Let me give you this example: the United States, the UK, Germany, these were the first wave of countries that developed from the 14th century to the 18th century.



“And when you look at them, their industrialization policy was basically starting from agro-based activities then moving them into factories to process these things and creating a strong economy from which you can satisfy the needs of your people and as you become rich, you get into the international market, you start trading to make more money,” he explained.



The experienced entrepreneur and Founder of Progeny Ventures Inc. was speaking on the subject, “The Missing Link in Ghana’s Job and Wealth Creation.”



