Job creation: Mahama has conceded defeat to NPP – Kamal Deen

Politics of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

A comment by former President John Dramani Mahama to the effect that they are ready to sit around the same table with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to discuss the issue of job creation, is an indication he accepted that the NPP has superior records when it comes to creating jobs for the people of Ghana, Deputy National Communications Director of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal Deen Abdullai, has said.



Mr Mahama had explained that the issue of unemployment is not a problem only for the current government but all governments that have come and the ones yet to come.



For this reason, he said, there is the need for a high-level summit for the NDC and the NPP as well as other parties on job creation.



Addressing a gathering as part of his thank-you tour, Mr Mahama who was the NDC’s presidential candidate in last year’s elections said the youth of this country will lose faith in the democracy of the country if that is not done immediately.



“Unemployment is a serious problem that we confront and it is not only this government that is confronting the problem, past governments have the same problem.



“I have been president before, our economy is not creating jobs as fast as we are churning out people from our educational institutions and so the solution does not lie in one person’s head.



“That is why I have always suggested that we are willing as a party to join the ruling party and let us have a high-level summit on job creation to see how we can come out with a communique on what succeeding governments will do to make sure that our young people can get jobs to do.



“And that we can grow our economy faster and make sure that our people live in decency and dignity.



“The danger we face is not doing that is that our young people continue to lose faith in our democracy because the point they make is a democracy doesn’t work for us.”



But Kamal Deen said while speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday, August 24 that “Listening to what he said indeed sounds generic and appears nationalistic and said that oh government upon government have created it, but you know why he assumed that postures? He simply knows very well that when it comes to job creation trust me they come nowhere near the NPP”.



He added, “there have been beneficiaries who even through NABCO have been able to get permanent jobs”.



“Some clearance has been given the ministry of finance for over 11,000 youths to be engaged as we speak right now”