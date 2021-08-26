Jirapa MP to offer surprised scholarships to best BECE candidates

Regional News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: Agengre Peter, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Jirapa Constituency in the Upper West Region, Cletus Dapila, has hinted at plans to offer scholarships to best performing candidates who sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



He said this would be a surprise package to the deserving students when the results are released. Mr Dapila said the scholarship would not only be meant to offer financial assistance but to inspire them to work hard to achieve academic laurels.



He added that the best three students from each circuit would include a female that will enjoy this package.



"The falling standards of education in Jirapa is something I must look at. So as the MP, I'm looking at instituting a scholarship for best performing BECE pupils from each circuit. This is to motivate them so that others can take a cue from that and learn so that we overturn the poor performance of BECE in the District," he explained.



The MP who spoke to journalists at Parliament House in Accra noted that education is the greatest legacy that parents and guardians could leave their children and appealed to them to give the young ones reasonable education.



He commended the Jirapa District Education Service for their efforts to improve education standards in the area.



"The office of the Jirapa District Education would be involved in bringing this initiative to light. They have been on the grounds working so hard to make schooling attractive to the people. So they would be involved in determining the scholarship package," Mr Dapila added.



"This package will help the students do some shopping so that you don't lack anything when you're in the Senior High School. Though there is free education, sometimes how to get transportation to school is a problem. So this package would help them throughout their three years stay in SHS," he concluded.