Jinijini Presby school disaster: Assembly cuts sod for three-unit classroom block

Regional News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Berekum West District Assembly has cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Jinijini Presbyterian Junior High School “B”.



The construction of the new three-unit classroom block is scheduled to be completed in three months for use by pupils in the school.



The District Chief Executive for the Berekum West District, Dominic Oppong, indicates that the decision to construct a new classroom block for the school follows the expert advice by the Assembly’s engineers who conducted a structural assessment of the old block after the roof was ripped off.



According to him, the engineers recommended the construction of a new classroom block for the pupils due to some structural defects they detected in the building.



“We initially wanted to roof the building but the engineers recommended otherwise so the Assembly and the Member of Parliament have decided to construct a new classroom block for the pupils. We have cut the sod and the project is expected to be completed within three months.



Meanwhile, the District Director of Education for the Berekum West District, David Owusu Ansah, has commended the Assembly for the swift intervention as the problem is already having a negative impact on teaching and learning.

A rainstorm on March 19, 2022, destroyed the roof of Jinijini Presbyterian Junior High School "B".



The rains completely ripped off the roof of two classrooms used by pupils in forms one and two forcing the school to put in place a stop-gap measure in order not to bring academic activities to a standstill.



