Jinapor: Government delegation to Glasgow was 24 not 337

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Twenty-four persons, including Members of Parliament from the Minority side, were on the Government’s delegation to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.



Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said: “It’s not correct that the Government sent a delegation of 300 people to Glasgow.”



Mr Jinapor gave the number in reaction to a mention of 337 persons being on government’s delegation to the conference, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Andrew Amoako, chairing proceedings on the Floor of Parliament, gave Mr Jinapor the opportunity, when he stood for “a point of correction,” in reaction to Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor’s statement that records from the conference organisers indicated that 337 persons from Ghana participated.



“It’s not correct that the Government sent a delegation of 300 people to Glasgow,” Mr Jinapor said, adding that such conferences had attracted three kinds of delegations; the President’s Delegation, Government Delegation, and Country Delegation.



He said there were also civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations represented.





The government delegation involved both the Ranking Member on Lands and Forestry and his deputy, to the conference, he said.



Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the MP for Effia, who is also a finance analyst, said others apart from the Government’s delegation were at the conference to prospect for investment.



Space had been created by global financial bodies for climate change activities, he said, and urged for business opportunities to be developed to take advantage of the space provided.



The Chair could not agree less.