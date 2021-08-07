Jesus Christ is my inspiration – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, a peronality who really inspires him is the Lord Jesus Christ.



According to him, a lot of people do not know that Jesus is a huge inspiration but as a young, as he was, just like the Biblical stories teaches, he [Jesus Christ] thought that a better world could be built and decided to change the world with twelve fishermen.



“My goodness, a lot of people don’t know that Jesus is a huge inspiration. This is a guy who thought a better world could be built and he decides to change the world, my goodness, who does he choose to help him change the world, twelve illiterate fishermen. Very significant!



“The twelve illiterate fishermen have never been to the university, never been to the secondary school and in 2021 years, [these fishermen] have changed the world,” Kwesi Pratt explained to KSM on the KSM Show.



He indicated that, the story of Jesus Christ in the Bible is very interesting because when one reads the Jesus story, no matter the reservations anyone has, the story is huge and inspiring.



“This is a guy, 33-year-old, who sees all these Bishops and Archbishops doing exactly what they are doing now in his time; trading in the name of the Lord, betraying the interest of the people, they were charlatans and so on and what does this 33-year-old young man do, he picks up a cane and he slashed them,” the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper said.



He noted that in 2021, the traders are still in the church and it has made it difficult “to find goodness in the church.



“It is really difficult to find goodness in the church. The church is no longer the house of God, the church is no longer a place of sanctity, the church is no longer a place for reflection for self-sacrifice. The church is exactly like the church into which Jesus walked with a cane [as it is written in John 2.15],” he stressed.







