Jesus Ahuofe’s case adjourned to Jan 4

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The case of Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, popularly known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’, has been adjourned to January 4, 2022



The founder of Newlife Kingdom Chapel, who allegedly prophesied that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, would be shot and killed on October 18, was expected in court on December 29, but the case has been adjourned to next year by the court.



The prosecution has been directed to serve him with all disclosure documents and witness statements it intends to rely on for the court to fix a date for Case Management Conference to be conducted.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh had earlier granted him GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, all should be gainfully employed.



The sureties are also to deposit their Ghana Cards at the Court Registry.



Jesus Ahuofe is to report to the Police twice a week – Mondays and Thursdays until the final determination of the case.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic.



The prosecutor in the case is Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey with lawyer Martin Kpebu as counsel representing Bishop Appiah.



‘Jesus Ahoufe’ was arrested on October 19, 2021, at the premises of Accra FM, three weeks after his prophecy that the dancehall musician will be shot dead by assailants on October 18, 2021.



Shatta Wale, who was arrested for faking a shooting incident, said in a Facebook post that his action was necessitated by prophecy.