Jesus Ahoufe's case adjourned to January 25

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

Circuit Court has adjourned to January 25, the case of Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahoufe, the Founder of Newlife Kingdom Chapel.



He is accused of prophesying that dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., also known as Shatta Wale, would be shot and killed on October 18, this year.



He has denied the charge of causing fear and panic.



The case was adjourned because the substantive judge, Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh is on leave.



The accused had earlier been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, all should be gainfully employed.



The sureties are also to deposit their Ghana Cards at the Court Registry.



Bishop Appiah is to report to the police twice a week – Mondays and Thursdays.



Prosecution has been led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, while Martin Kpebu represented Bishop Appiah.



The Bishop was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the premises of Accra FM, three weeks after his prophecy of death over Shatta Wale.



Shatta Wale, who was arrested for faking a shooting incident, said in a Facebook post that his action was necessitated by the prophecy.