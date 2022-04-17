Jesus' death took away man's curses—Rev Minister

Religion of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Reverend Benjamin Tettey, Associate Pastor, Ring Way Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, Osu, says Jesus' death on the Cross of Calvary took away all of man's curses in exchange for blessings.



He said that meant that anyone who believed in and accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and personal Saviour was guaranteed a life of true freedom.



Rev Tettey said this whilst delivering the sermon on Easter Good Friday in Accra.



He preached on the theme: “From the Cross to the Grave and to the Rise.”



The Clergyman quoted from Galatians 3:13-14, saying: “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us, for it is written: ‘Cursed is everyone who is hung on a pole.’ He redeemed us in order that the blessing given to Abraham might come to the Gentiles through Christ Jesus, so that by faith we might receive the promise of the Spirit.”



He said the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the most powerful and most important event in Christianity and in the history of mankind.



Rev Tettey said through Jesus’ deed on the Cross, man had been reconciled back to God, restoring the broken relationship which existed due to man's sins.



“What happened on the cross was that Jesus took our unrighteousness so that we will take on his righteousness. That means we now have power over sin and are righteous in the sight of God,” he said.



He said Jesus also took away man’s state of wretchedness, lack and poverty, thereby giving man unlimited access to God’s wealth.



Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion. It is the fulfilled prophecy of the Messiah who would be persecuted, die, and rise on the third day, according to Isaiah 53.



Easter follows a period of fasting called Lent, in which many churches set aside time for repentance and remembrance. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Good Friday, the day of Jesus' crucifixion. The 40-day period was established by Pope Gregory 1 using the 40-day pattern of Israel, Moses, Elijah, and Jesus' time in the wilderness.



The week leading up to Easter is called The Holy Week, or "Passion Week", and includes Palm Sunday (the day Jesus entered Jerusalem and was celebrated), Maundy Thursday (the "Last Supper" where Jesus met with his disciples to observe Passover), and Good Friday (when Jesus would be crucified on the cross).