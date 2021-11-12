Jerry Rawlings' tomb unveiled

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

• JJ Rawlings was Ghana’s first president under the 4th republic



• The former president was buried on January 27, 2021



• JJ successfully organized two coups in Ghana



The tomb of the late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has been unveiled.



The pitch black, flat-surfaced tomb, made from marvel stones, was unveiled by the family of the former statesman after a church service was held in his memory at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



JJ Rawlings was buried at the new Ghana Armed Forces Cemetery at Burma Camp in January 27, this year.



The late former president is arguably the father of Ghana’s democracy and its longest ever serving president, after having successfully led two coup d’états in the country.



Earlier in the day, at the remembrance service, dignitaries such as the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, among others, joined the widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and her children, to give thanks to God, a year after the former military ruler died.



