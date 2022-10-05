Jennifer Riria in Ghana for YAWC 2022

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: ExLA Group

Dr Jennifer Riria, the nominee for the Model African Woman of the Year 2022 is in Ghana for the annual continental convocation of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) which takes place between 2nd and 6th October 2022 in Accra, Ghana.



The Model African Woman of the Year 2022 Honours is the second in a series of events to recognise and celebrate astute women of Africa for their contributions to women empowerment for national and global impact.



The first, having been conferred on the first female Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare in 2019. The day is specifically named after the woman proposed to be celebrated at the specific congress. The “Jennifer Riria Day” will take place during and under the umbrella of the Annual Continental Convocation of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2022.



Dr Riria is distinguished as a Microfinance Banker and Practitioner, Researcher and Gender Specialist. She has led Kenya Women Finance Trust Microfinance (KWFT) Bank for over three decades, and propelled it from an unprofitable NGO to a medium-sized Bank, serving low-income women and their families all over the Kenya.



KWFT has served over 3 million women and disbursed over US$ 3 billion over a period of 30 years. As the CEO she spearheaded the transformation of KWFT from a microfinance institution to a regulated middle-sized bank (2004-2009).



The Chief Executive Officer of the Echo Network Africa has served in many other leadership roles including financial, public, and health institutions for which she has been recognised locally and internationally. Dr. Riria served on many Boards including the Women’s World Bank Board which is an international microfinance network of microfinance institutions and banks for 21 years, which she was the Chairperson.



She was received at the Kotoka International Airport this afternoon by Mr Daniel Osei Tuffuor, the Chairperson of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network Council and Mrs Evelyn Oye Lamptey, the Global Vice President of the YAWC Network.



Dr. Riria will have a series of engagements with some key stakeholders in Ghana before the commencement of the 2022 edition of the Young African Women Congress on 2nd October, during which she would be honoured as the Model African Woman of the Year 2022.