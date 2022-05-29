You are here: HomeNews2022 05 29Article 1548497

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Jeff Konadu wins NPP Eastern Regional Chairmanship position

Jeff Konadu Addo has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

He won the contest by securing 424 votes to 202 by his closest contender, Kwadwo Boateng.

Below is the full result

EASTERN REGION ELECTIONS RESULT.

CHAIRMANSHIP
Jeff Konudu-424
Kwedwo- Boateng-202

1st VICE CHAIR
Twum Berimah

2nd VICE CHAIR
Frank Appiah-313
Paul Amaning-112
Oteng Adu-296

TREASURER
Benard Kumi Larbi.. unopposed
NASARA CORD
Hassan Mohammed-unopposed

ORGANIZER
Jerry Osei Poku-545
Opoku Achaepong-57
Ahmed Yussif-27

YOUTH ORG.
Aron Donkoh-200
Adamu Musah-230
Agorku wutah-197

SECRETARY
Tony Osei Adjei-498
Buckman Akufo-130

Assistant Sec.
Felix Osafo Marfo-95
Nana Yaw Papin-328
Ofori Atta-104

WOMEN ORG.
FATI VONDOLI-297
Mercy Amo Darko-331

