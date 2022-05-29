Jeff Konadu wins NPP Eastern Regional Chairmanship position

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Jeff Konadu Addo has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



He won the contest by securing 424 votes to 202 by his closest contender, Kwadwo Boateng.



Below is the full result



EASTERN REGION ELECTIONS RESULT.



CHAIRMANSHIP

Jeff Konudu-424

Kwedwo- Boateng-202



1st VICE CHAIR

Twum Berimah



2nd VICE CHAIR

Frank Appiah-313

Paul Amaning-112

Oteng Adu-296



TREASURER

Benard Kumi Larbi.. unopposed

NASARA CORD

Hassan Mohammed-unopposed



ORGANIZER

Jerry Osei Poku-545

Opoku Achaepong-57

Ahmed Yussif-27



YOUTH ORG.

Aron Donkoh-200

Adamu Musah-230

Agorku wutah-197



SECRETARY

Tony Osei Adjei-498

Buckman Akufo-130



Assistant Sec.

Felix Osafo Marfo-95

Nana Yaw Papin-328

Ofori Atta-104



WOMEN ORG.

FATI VONDOLI-297

Mercy Amo Darko-331