Jean Mensah, greatest threat to our democracy - Lawyer asserts

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Member of the NDC Legal and Communications Team, Lawyer Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, has described the current EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa as the greatest threat to the country's democratic experiment.



The lawyer holds the opinion that the decision to allow only the use of Ghana card as the identification document for registration will disenfranchise millions of potential voters.



As at Thursday, August 4th, the National Identification Authority has registered over 17million (17,138,609), but not all registered persons will receive their cards.



According to the NIA, of the above figure, some 571,149 registered Ghnaians have not had their Ghana Cards printed out.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia prograame, he explained that there are a lot of Ghanaians who have undergone the registration process for a Ghana card, yet through no fault of theirs, have not been issued with their card.



"Therefore when the Electoral Commission decides to use the Ghana card as the only identification document for registration of a voter's id card, you may end up disenfranchising eligible voters who have not been to register for the Ghana card," he stated.



The EC has dismissed reports that it will compile a new register for the 2024 Elections.



Maintaining that the register which was compiled for the 2020 Election was still credible, the Commission says it was instead putting in place measures to ensure the continuous registration of persons onto the register.



Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, says the new registration process would rely on the Ghana card as a base document to register new persons.



“So, what we are saying is that, if people are going to register any day at our district offices, then they need some credible form of identification and it is possible that once it is going to be continuous the political parties will not be there to be guaranteeing or objecting to," he said.



