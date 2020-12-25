General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Jean Mensa-led EC's 2020 elections 'transparent, free, fair, credible, safe' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy to the world following the “transparent, free, fair, credible and safe election” conducted by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission on 7 December 2020.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, the President, who secured a second term, and would be sworn in on 7 January 2020, said: “We in Ghana have a good reason to be thankful to God for how far he has brought”.



“Our nation is united and at peace”.



“We continue to be a beacon of democracy to the world, having conducted a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe election.”



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302 per cent.



His closest contender, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 per cent.



Mr Mahama and the NDC are, however, contesting the results. They have described it a “fictionalised” and “stolen”.



The party has been holding demonstrations across the country to drum home its claim that the election was flawed and skewed in favour of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.