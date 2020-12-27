General News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Jean Mensa caused a lot of mess in election 2020 than her predecessors – Justice Abdulai

Jean Mensah is the Electoral Commissioner

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah has caused a lot of confusion in Ghana’s electoral system than her forerunners, a private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai has said.



Mr Abdulai explained that, during the period the EC Boss was the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), she gave a lot of practical measures that should be undertaken by the Commission in order to better the electoral system.



However, he said, when given the opportunity to serve as the Chair of the elections management body, she has neglected all those measures to adopt new ones that in his opinion, do not help the system.



Mr Abdulai said these while contributing to issues that have emerged from the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections because in their view, the figures were manipulated by the Commission in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The NDC has served notice that they will be challenging the results in the Supreme Court. They are expected to file the petition on Wednesday December 30.



Commenting on these developments, Mr Abdulai said “She was making fantastic recommendations when outside of the Commission, organizing the NPP and the NDC together and telling them the most appropriate things to do and telling us how best we can have the best elections in this country.



“With all the sponsorship you can have, now you have been given the ball kick it into the goal post and you are rather causing more mess than your predecessors.”



Mr Richard Kumadoe, a Security Consultant said on the same programme also that “Our pride as Ghanaians is being derailed.



“I deal with the community and they say it to my face that we are failing. This is a major job you have done and you actions and inactions have security implications in relation to national development and you need cohesion as much as you did and look at the mess.”

