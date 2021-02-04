Editorial News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Jean Mensa can't be intimidated; she is tough - Sam Pyne

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, is expected to mount the witness box to testify in the ongoing election petition by former President John Dramani Mahama.



John Mahama, the petitioner, is challenging the 2020 Presidential election verdict and accuses the EC Chairperson of being biased, as cited in the witness statement of the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The petitioner is praying for a second election.



Mr. Mahama claims he and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo both didn't get the required results to qualify one to be President.



As Mrs. Jean Mensa prepares to be in the witness box, NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has expressed confidence in the EC Chairperson.



According to him, he knows of some character traits of the EC Chair and therefore was hopeful she won't be overwhelmed by her cross-examination.



''I know what she's made of; she is very eloquent, very deep-minded. She cannot be intimidated," he told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".