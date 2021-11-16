Jean Mensa, CJ will be fired immediately NDC returns in 2024 – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has predicted top government officials will lose their jobs in the event that there is a change of power in 2024.



According to him, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensah and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, were two persons who will be removed from office by a National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM late last week, Ampaw lamented how the government had allowed the opposition NDC to pile undue pressure on them.



He claimed that the NDC’s plan also involved attacking persons who are known to be sympathetic towards the cause of the government. “Aside from Ofosu Ampofo’s plan, the Plan B they have is to go after people who support the government with allegations. Mine was being gay.”



Ampaw also pointed at the corruption allegations made against the Supreme Court by Deputy Majority Chief whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and a direct corruption accusation directed at the CJ by one lawyer Afrifa.



“So every person or institution that is pro-NPP is being targeted and the NPP is sitting down there are they are talking about rule of law. They should continue, 2024 is around the corner. They will be deserted.



“If they (NDC) come to power, the EC chair and CJ will be the first to be sacked followed by all persons perceived to be NPP.



“They will remove you from office and they will bring their own and for 24 years, they will go for the third term. Sit back and be joking with power and blabbing about rule of law,” he added.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC challenged the outcome of the 2020 presidential election at the Supreme Court but their petition was unanimously dismissed.



The party, however, has continued to blame the EC for their inability to secure a clear majority in the parliamentary election.



The NDC and ruling NPP have 137 MPs apiece with the only independent MP giving the NPP an advantage, hence their classification as the ‘Majority Group’ in the lawmaking chamber.