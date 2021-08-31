‘Jealous’ man committs suicide after butchering wife

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 50-year-old man, Thomas Kontoh has committed suicide after butchering his wife, Lydia Amponsah at Gbetsile soldier line in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The late Kontoh was said to have inflicted several cutlass wounds on his late wife, Lydia Amponsah and cut off both ears when a quarrel ensued between the couple on Tuesday dawn.



A niece of the deceased, Michaela Okata who witnessed the incident says, she was in the room when her auntie’s husband now deceased came into the room and suddenly picked a quarrel with the auntie.



“All of a sudden, he pulled out a machete and started hacking my auntie…this was around 1:30 am Tuesday. I started shouting for help but nobody came to her rescue…,” she narrated.



According to her, she had to run for her dear life when no help came.



“I had to run several kilometres as the man was chasing me because I was there when he was butchering the Auntie…,” she said further.



Thomas Kontoh after murdering his wife hanged himself on a tree close to where he murdered his wife.



The Landlord, Senani Ayoni said the man had threatened to take the lady’s life some months ago.



A search at the crime scene revealed a cutlass on the ground with blood stains which has been retained to assist in investigations.



The Police are currently at the scene of crime awaiting the arrival of the crime scene experts from Tema for processing and further action.